The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has charged Nigerians and clearing agents operating in the nation’s seaports to remain hopeful amid the negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The National President, Chief Tochukwu Ezisi gave the admonition in his Christmas message to Nigerians and clearing agents to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to Ezisi in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the association’s secretary general, Dipo Olayoku, Nigerians should be grateful to God almighty for the grace to be alive to witness this season of joy in spite of the various challenges confronting the country in particular and the entire world .

He particularly cites COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant economic upheavals ravaging the world and the problem of insecurity across the country as issues capable of testing the faith of even the saints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ezisi assured the people that for the reason of the season, Nigerians should remain hopeful that tomorrow will be better.

According to him, the problems of banditry, kidnappings, armed robberies, ethnic clashes and aimless killings being witnessed in the country are symptoms of dislocated priorities, saying that Nigerians should not allow these to dampen their hope for a brighter tomorrow.

He said, “I felicitate with stakeholders in the total logistics chain management industry, including media practitioners and, indecd, the generality of Nigerians on this year’s Christmas and the approaching new year.

“On behalf of the founder, Dr. Boniface Okcchukwu Anicbonam, the Board of Trustees, and the entire members of the association, I congratulate Nigerians for weathering the storm of the recent past to witness the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and the new year, 2022.”

ADVERTISEMENT