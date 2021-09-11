A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osun State and leader of the Osun Progressives (TOP), Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi has charged the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party not to allow alleged impunity in the Osun Ward and Local Government congresses to stand in the interest of the party.

Adebiyi who spoke at the general meeting of the caucus in Osogbo on Friday noted that acceptance of the ward and local government congresses conducted outside the alleged hatchet job of Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye led committee is the way to go for the party’s progress and development in the state.

He said the ability of the National Caretaker committee to put a check to the alleged manipulation of process by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in favour of the current party leadership and particularly for the sake of his group, IleriOluwa could bring a serious undoing to APC.

Adebiyi said there is the need for the National Caretaker committee to look critically into how the Elegbeleye congress committee conducted the assignment given to them to carry out.

The former Chairman congratulated members of the APC which included the newly elected members of the APC executives for the wards and local government, saying that it would be difficult for any unbiased watchers of Osun political events to do anything other than give TOP the trophy of success.

He urged the new party officials to be up and doing in running the party affairs, especially in curbing the obvious degeneration of affairs and un-disguised intention of members to jump ship by ensuring they are provided succour to make APC attractive.

Adebiyi informed the APC members that the inauguration of new executive members will be held soon in a grand ceremony.

He assured them that the caucus will pursue the injustice done to members to any constitutional level to uphold the truth as held by it.