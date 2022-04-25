Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams at the weekend dispelled the rumours making the rounds that the late Alaafin of Oyo,Oba Lamidi Adeyemi had been buried according to the Muslim rites.

Gani Adams in a statement by his special assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, stated that the transition and burial rites of the foremost Yoruba monarch is purely traditional and not religious.

The Yoruba generalissimo added that prior to the announcement of Kabiesi’s death on Saturday, the Isoro and the Oyo Messi had earlier observed the core traditional rites which, he said, went through the night and ended till 11 am today before Bashorun and the families of the Alaafin notified the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde who later announced officially.

He said, “Kabiesi’s death is surely a national tragedy, it is a personal loss to me and it ended a chapter in the annals of this country. The Yoruba has loss a true and revered monarch and a repository of history and knowledge

“A sudden cloud has overwhelmed the entire Yoruba land and we can hardly forget the roles of Alaafin as the top Yoruba monarch in a hurry.”