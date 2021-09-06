Executive secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative, (NEITI), Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji has warned against deployment of 30 per cent of the declared NNPC profit to frontier basin oil exploration.

According to Orji, a steering committee on implementation of PIA has just been set up by the President. Part of their job will be to look at all the issues, from modalities to how the general appplication of the new law will impact on the existing structure in the sector in terms of changes or otherwise in manpower deployment, capacity utilisation, process, physical, and fiscal basis for profit or cost determination etc.

“I think it is better to wait and see what provisions, guidance and approach the committee’s report will look like.”

Ogbonnaya went on to say, “On the NNPC, latest financial statement, NEITI welcomes the spirit and hopes that this culture of systematic disclosure arising from our constructive engagements with the Corporation will be sustained.

NEITI is currently reviewing the report and will situate our findings within the context and content of NEITI’s 2020 oil/gas industries report expected to be relased very soon. Until that report is out, we have no further comments on the NNPC report.”

Efforts to get the NNPC to comment proved abortive as a call put through to the group general manager, group public affairs unit of the corporation, Mr Garba Deen Mohammad, were not answered.

Also, text messages to his phone, which indicated that it was delivered, were not responded to.

Also, Suraj Oyewale, an energy expert and founder of JarusHub, a Lagos-based career resources firm, in a series of tweets via his handle, @Jarus, to shed some light on the grey areas in the new PIA said concerning the 30 per cent NNPC profit deductible for frontier basins, “ What PIA is talking about is profit oil and profit gas from NNPC’s upstream oil & gas contracts (production sharing, profit sharing & risk sharing contracts).

“Profit oil/gas is what is left after royalty, tax and operating cost are deducted from crude oil or crude gas production in any of the contract types above. It’s an upstream thing, so it means profits from NNPC subsidiaries like NGC are not part of it. In short, it’s not the corporate profit of NNPC as group.” said Oyewole.

Section 9 that established FEF says the fund will be used for the development of “frontier acreages,” while the definition of “frontier acreages” would be as defined by the Commission

“Effectively, the Commission (i.e successor to DPR) will later issue a Regulation to define and say where the “frontier acreages” are. However, it is expected that frontier basins would be part of these frontier acreages and PIA listed Anambra, Dahomey, Bida, Chad & Benue trough as the basins which would be effectively (but not exhaustively) part of frontier acreages.

