BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja

The forthcoming deployment of the 5 million solar power connections, targeting 25 million households across the country under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.

“A just transition to net-zero emissions, probably one where gas as a fossil fuel is still supported, especially for those of us in this part of the world, is absolutely important, especially as it will enable us to phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel”, Osinbajo explained.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, Prof.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osinbajo made the submissions yesterday during a meeting with a delegation of the European Union (EU) led by its executive vice president, Mr Valdis Dombrovskis, maintaining the advocacy that the international community should preserve financing for gas projects in Nigeria and other developing countries, during the transition to net-zero emission.

Discussions at the meeting held virtually focused on bilateral investment agreements between Nigeria and the EU cutting across diverse areas including technology, intellectual property rights, research and innovation, humanitarian assistance, energy access, and renewable energy.

According to the vice president, “A point which I think we can talk about is the sort of support that we hope to get from the EU especially with respect to ensuring that we meet our commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Our commitment to energy transition is firm, and we think that for

us, it is an area of comparative advantage. So, we are hoping to

leverage that. I think that we will again be very happy to work on

improving the investment environment to ensure that we are able to

work as much as possible with the EU partners.”

Emphasizing the need to leverage opportunities to build a stronger

partnership with the EU in the gas sector, the vice president said

Nigeria would explore the caveat in the EU green energy-financing

instrument to seek better ways of financing for gas projects in the

country.

He said: “What we see is a growing trend among development financial

institutions to withdraw from fossil fuel investment and recently, the

World Bank’s decision to cease funding for upstream oil and gas

development. The new restrictions on financing downstream developments

appear to be considered by some countries in the West.

“We believe that well-intended as some of these actions may be, it is

clear to us that they would disregard the importance of gas as a means

of urgently addressing energy poverty for us and countries such as

ours.”

Prof Osinbajo recently has been raising the issue of financing of gas

projects in Nigeria and other developing countries, advocating for

more effective engagements since the campaign for the Net-Zero

Emission by 2050 resumed.

At a meeting with the British member of parliament and COP26

president-designate, Mr Alok Sharma, last month, Prof Osinbajo

restated Nigeria’s support and commitment to the Climate Change

agreement but cited the planned restrictions on financing of gas

projects in African countries as a potential setback.

Also at the UN Dialogue on Food Systems in February, the vice

president stressed the need for the international community to

consider as an option, the use of gas and other more environmentally

friendly fuel sources as against what he termed “defunding gas

projects” on the basis of gas not being environmentally friendly

enough.

The vice president also referred to the National Livestock

Transformation Plan (NLTP) a federal government’s initiative to

address one of the fallouts of climate change, promote sedentary

livestock farming and address clashes between herders and farmers.

On his part, the executive vice president of the EU Commission, Mr

Valdis Dombrovskis spoke on the importance of reviewing investment

agreements between Nigeria and the EU, disclosing the commission’s

plan to increase its external investment capacities.

On the vice president’s call for sustained financing of gas

investments in the country and beyond, the EU chief said the decision

to phase out investments in fossil fuels was in line with the

organisation’s policy on promoting green energy initiatives.

He however urged authorities in the country to explore the caveat in

the financing instruments to seek other ways of attracting investments

for projects in the gas sector.

Officials present at the meeting include the ministers of Foreign

Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama; Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba

Niyi Adebayo; EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Amb. Ketil Karlsen;

and the executive secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion

Commission, Mrs Yewande Sadiku, among others.