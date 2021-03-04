BY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, Abuja
The forthcoming deployment of the 5 million solar power connections, targeting 25 million households across the country under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to the global green energy initiative, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.
“A just transition to net-zero emissions, probably one where gas as a fossil fuel is still supported, especially for those of us in this part of the world, is absolutely important, especially as it will enable us to phase-out more polluting fuels such as coal and diesel”, Osinbajo explained.
According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, Prof.
Osinbajo made the submissions yesterday during a meeting with a delegation of the European Union (EU) led by its executive vice president, Mr Valdis Dombrovskis, maintaining the advocacy that the international community should preserve financing for gas projects in Nigeria and other developing countries, during the transition to net-zero emission.
Discussions at the meeting held virtually focused on bilateral investment agreements between Nigeria and the EU cutting across diverse areas including technology, intellectual property rights, research and innovation, humanitarian assistance, energy access, and renewable energy.
According to the vice president, “A point which I think we can talk about is the sort of support that we hope to get from the EU especially with respect to ensuring that we meet our commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.
“Our commitment to energy transition is firm, and we think that for
us, it is an area of comparative advantage. So, we are hoping to
leverage that. I think that we will again be very happy to work on
improving the investment environment to ensure that we are able to
work as much as possible with the EU partners.”
Emphasizing the need to leverage opportunities to build a stronger
partnership with the EU in the gas sector, the vice president said
Nigeria would explore the caveat in the EU green energy-financing
instrument to seek better ways of financing for gas projects in the
country.
He said: “What we see is a growing trend among development financial
institutions to withdraw from fossil fuel investment and recently, the
World Bank’s decision to cease funding for upstream oil and gas
development. The new restrictions on financing downstream developments
appear to be considered by some countries in the West.
“We believe that well-intended as some of these actions may be, it is
clear to us that they would disregard the importance of gas as a means
of urgently addressing energy poverty for us and countries such as
ours.”
Prof Osinbajo recently has been raising the issue of financing of gas
projects in Nigeria and other developing countries, advocating for
more effective engagements since the campaign for the Net-Zero
Emission by 2050 resumed.
At a meeting with the British member of parliament and COP26
president-designate, Mr Alok Sharma, last month, Prof Osinbajo
restated Nigeria’s support and commitment to the Climate Change
agreement but cited the planned restrictions on financing of gas
projects in African countries as a potential setback.
Also at the UN Dialogue on Food Systems in February, the vice
president stressed the need for the international community to
consider as an option, the use of gas and other more environmentally
friendly fuel sources as against what he termed “defunding gas
projects” on the basis of gas not being environmentally friendly
enough.
The vice president also referred to the National Livestock
Transformation Plan (NLTP) a federal government’s initiative to
address one of the fallouts of climate change, promote sedentary
livestock farming and address clashes between herders and farmers.
On his part, the executive vice president of the EU Commission, Mr
Valdis Dombrovskis spoke on the importance of reviewing investment
agreements between Nigeria and the EU, disclosing the commission’s
plan to increase its external investment capacities.
On the vice president’s call for sustained financing of gas
investments in the country and beyond, the EU chief said the decision
to phase out investments in fossil fuels was in line with the
organisation’s policy on promoting green energy initiatives.
He however urged authorities in the country to explore the caveat in
the financing instruments to seek other ways of attracting investments
for projects in the gas sector.
Officials present at the meeting include the ministers of Foreign
Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama; Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba
Niyi Adebayo; EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Amb. Ketil Karlsen;
and the executive secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion
Commission, Mrs Yewande Sadiku, among others.