Arewa youths operating under the aegis of Northern Youths Leaders Forum (NYLF), an umbrella body of 42 northern youth organisations yesterday urged Southern aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to jettison their dreams of contesting the 2023 presidential election, saying none of them currently possess the political will to tackle Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges.

The group stated this while addressing reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. It declared that though the Northern region is not bent on retaining the presidency come 2023, it however stressed that the next Nigeria’s president must be a politician, who possessed the political will to change the country’s current “unusual circumstances”.

The body’s national chairman, Elliot Afiyo, particularly berated former President Goodluck Jonathan, whom he said, “Though he is a good man, yet has no political will to implement the year 2014 National Constitutional conference report.”

In a sharp contrast to the position of the Northern Elders Forum, led by Prof. Ango Abdullahi over the region’s settlement for a consensus candidate, Afiyo further declared that the North had not produced any consensus presidential candidate.

The NYLF maintained that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had reneged on its promises of changing the country for better, but further plunged Nigeria into a deeper crisis.

“We have found ourselves in a peculiar and unusual situation, which requires unusual solutions.”

We are not insisting that the North must produce the next president, but we need to let Nigerians know that we need someone that’s well experienced, somebody that has the political will, the boldness and the courage to change the narrative.

“Such a person must be able to say yes when it is yes and no when it is expected,” he said.