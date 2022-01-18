Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has berated the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) over its insistence on power to remain in the North in 2023, adding that such an attempt will create political turmoil.

National president of the MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu, stated this when he reacted to a communique issued at the end of a meeting convened by the NEF under the auspices of Northern Leaders of Thought (NLT), where they opposed power shift to the South in 2023.

He said, “Those who met in Kaduna at the weekend must halt further attempts to create political turmoil for our nation. Members of the NLT are not political leaders; they are forerunners of some nebulous political forces determined to foist fiery dark clouds over our country’s political skies.”

The group, which said it stands for justice and freedom for all, disclosed it is against the NLT’s opposition to power shift in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those who met in Kaduna at the weekend must halt further attempts to create political turmoil for our nation. Members of the NLT are not political leaders; they are forerunners of some nebulous political forces determined to foist fiery dark clouds over our country’s political skies.

“To insist that the power-sharing arrangement should be jettisoned now is an open invitation to anarchy that may ultimately lead to the breakup of the country.

“We need to remind Nigerians that the Middle Belt has always insisted that power must shift to the South in 2023.

“In the event that the South is unable to present a presidential candidate, we have confirmed our readiness to support the emergence of a presidential candidate of the Middle Belt extraction for the 2023 polls. We are in agreement with the Southern socio-cultural groups in the struggle for power shift to the South in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under the President Buhari-led administration, Nigerians are witnessing one of their worst moments. With insecurity ravaging many parts of Nigeria, poor economic policies by the current administration have reduced our nation into the global headquarters of poverty.

“Not only have hundreds of communities in the Middle Belt Region destroyed and completely taken over by foreign invaders, thousands of our people have been massacred in cold blood as deadly herdsmen and other criminals continue to unleash their dreadful reign of terror on defenseless Nigerians,” MBF said.

MBF said their region is convinced that President Buhari has not demonstrated enough courage and political will to confront these monsters of insecurity.

“Thus, it is clear that only power shift offers an opportunity to deal with these terror gangs that are alleged to enjoy the support of some rogue Northern politicians yet to be exposed by the government.

“We call on political parties to disregard the chicanery of these leaders of the so-called North and their opposition to zoning in 2023. Those who gathered in Kaduna last weekend were political jobbers engaged in carrying the commands of their masters that are lurking in the shadows. Therefore, the communique of that meeting should be contemptuously ignored,” the statement added.