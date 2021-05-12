BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday counselled mourners at the funeral of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, not to cry for the deceased. The Late Dare was buried at a private vault at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, after a farewell service for him at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp, RCCG.

The deceased before his death was the Youth Provincial Pastor in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

He died suddenly on Tuesday, June 4 in his sleep. In attendance at the farewell service were his wife, Temiloluwa; his three daughters; his brother, Leke Adeboye, other siblings; the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo; his wife, Faith; as well as his son, Pastor The Founder of Living Faith Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, while praying for the immediate family of the deceased said there shall be no going back for the church and the family.

Bishop Oyedepo noted that it shall be forward ever for them after the death of Pastor Dare.

“Every challenge and problem in life requires a constant for solution. Let God be true is our constant, ever reliable, ever sure, He knows what He is doing. “He said what I do now thou knowest not but thou shall know hereafter. “No going back. It shall be forward ever.

For the entire family, it shall be forward ever, for the Redeemed Christian Church of God, it shall be forward ever, for the body of Christ it shall be forward ever.” Pastor Leke Adeboye, brother to the deceased who read the Bible at the farewell ceremony said there is no reason for grief and called on all to only remember the deceased and the family of the deceased in their prayers.

Dignitaries present at the farewell ceremony of the late Pastor Dare were Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot SalakoOyedele, former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, among others.