Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has warned communities in the state against disrupting operations of oil companies in their areas.

He said there was greater gain communities could derive when they notify the state government of any dispute with oil companies operating in their areas.

Wike spoke yesterday when members of the Ogba Traditional Council and stakeholders introduced Nwachukwu Obuoha Nnam-Obi III, the Oba of Ogbaland, to him at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said most communities take to violence thinking that is the best way for them to get what they want from any company.

He said the state government would no longer tolerate a situation where communities block roads, stop operations of companies and think government would intervene on their behalf.

Wike said the communities must at all times first report their grievances to the state government and not resort to taking laws into their hands.

The governor said: “It is not when you go and blow up oil pipelines or gas pipelines that you get what you want to get. No community can do it alone.

“There is nothing wrong with you liaising with government to make sure companies fulfil their promises and whatever is provided in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). You need government to give you support.”

He said the support the state government could give should first be sought by the community, which would enable them not to take the laws in their hands.

He advised the new Oba of Ogbaland to recongnise the enormous challenges that come with superintending over a large ethnic group.

Wike urged him to walk in the footsteps of his late father who consulted with government regularly, carried his traditional office with dignity and was respected across the country.

He also charged the new Oba to be a man of peace, exude intelligence like his late father and make sure that Ogba people live in peace.

The governor directed the state attorney general and commissioner for justice, Prof. Zacchaus Adangor and the commissioner for chieftaincy and community affairs, Soni Ejekwu, to issue a certificate of recognition and staff of office to the new Oba as a first class traditional ruler.

The prime minister of Ogbaland, Chief Louis Ajie, said they consulted widely and found a trust worthy, honest man with impeccable character as their Oba.

Expressing the gratitude of the Ogba people, the Oba of Ogbaland, Nwachukwu Nnam- Obi III thanked Governor Wike for the pronouncement to recongnise him on the throne.

The Oba also thanked Governor Wike for the various development projects executed in Ogbaland and restoration of peace particularly in Omoku.