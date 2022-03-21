Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that the health of the immediate past governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano, currently in the commission’s custody was not endangered.

The party’s publicity secretary, Mr Okelo Madukaife said EFCC should rather accord Obiano all courtesies due to a former state governor as a statesman.

Madukaife who reacted yesterday on behalf of the party, however, said the APC was not against the commission’s arrest and investigation of Obiano.

He said the allegations of financial impropriety against Obiano administration had been with the EFCC since last year and the commission was expected not to keep Obiano for too long in its custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged the embattled Obiano and his successor, former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to make public the financial status of the state as inherited by the latter from the former so as to enable members of the public to be properly informed about the financial health of the state.

He stated that all the 30 members of the state Assembly who served during Obiano’s eight years tenure spanning from March 17, 2014 to March 16, 2022 should also be held responsible for any guilt of bad governance established against Obiano’s administration.

He said, “While in custody, we plead that all courtesies be extended to HE Gov. Obiano and attention should be paid to his health and allowable needs, as an elder statesman of Anambra State who is legally presumed innocent until otherwise proven.

“We urge the good people of Anambra State to appreciate that until Anambra State can boast of legislative checks, irrespective of political affiliation, EFCC and ancillary agencies hold the ace to curbing, if not stopping the financial hemorrhage bedeviling the state,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT