A coalition under aegis of the All Progressives Congress National Defence has urged Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, not to disrupt the return of former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to Nigeria.

The coalition made the call amid controversy bordering on the former minister’s self-imposed exile over several accusations against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Addressing the press in London after a medical visit, Alison-Madueke had said ““I’ve been accused of financial misconduct during my tenure as the petroleum minister, and it’s true. However, I would like President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians to forgive me, allow me to return home, and contribute because life is transient.”

She went on to mention her association with Governor Lawal, to whom she allegedly entrusted over $9 billion for safekeeping while he served as the Executive Director of First Bank Nigeria PLC.

She said, “My husband and my entire family members including my Nigerian lawyer based in the United Kingdom knew my relationship with Dauda Lawal Dare, the current Zamfara State governor whom I entrusted over 9 billion dollars for safe keeping while he was the Executive Director of the First Bank Nigeria PLC .

“Unfortunately, it has now come to a point that Mr Dauda Lawal is no longer picking my phone calls and even worked in collaboration with UK Police to put me under surveillance, may be to claim the money I entrusted to him when I die,” she had stated.

But, reacting to the development, the chairman of APC Coalition, Comrade Abdullahi Anas Kaura, emphasised the importance of a fair and transparent legal process, urging Governor Lawal to refrain from actions that could be perceived as hindering the due course of justice.

The statement read in parts: “Diezani Alison-Madueke, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, has faced accusations of corruption during her tenure as the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

“However, she maintains her innocence and expresses a willingness to return to her home country to address any charge brought against her.

“As the saga unfolds, the nation watches closely, anticipating the resolution of the controversies surrounding Diezani’s potential return and the legal proceedings that may follow.”

Furthermore, Comrade Kaura urged the Zamfara State governor to prioritise the nation’s reputation and international standing. He stressed the importance of adhering to legal protocols and allowing the appropriate authorities to investigate any allegation against Diezani rather than allegedly hindering her return without just cause.

The group’s appeal resonates with those advocating for a fair and unbiased judicial process, highlighting the importance of treating all citizens equally before the law.

“As the nation awaits the resolution of this high-profile case, the spotlight remains on the principles that underpin the legal system and the imperative for all parties involved to respect due process. The unfolding events will undoubtedly shape the discourse around justice, accountability, and the rule of law in Nigeria,” he stated.