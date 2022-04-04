Former Enugu State governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has urged Nigerian women not to give up on the rejection of the gender inclusive bills by the National Assembly.

Nnamani asked Nigerian women to begin sensitisation and mobilisation towards the passage of the bills from the grass root rather than making the battle an elitist struggle.

The former governor, who is the only male senator in the women Affairs Committee in the parliament, said women rights needs to be given due attention because “Women rights are also human rights “.

Nigerian women under various non governmental organizations (NGOs) had taken to the streets to protest against the rejection of the bills and vowed to vote against identified law makers opposed to the bills in the forthcoming elections.

Five bills including those which sought to grant citizenship to foreign husbands of Nigerian women, create special seats for women in the National and state houses of Assembly and allocation of 35 percent of political appointments to women were rejected by the federal lawmakers during consideration of the constitutional amendments.

Nnamani in a statement yesterday, told the women not to give up the struggle because “ there is still a window for consideration of the bills saying “ all you need to do is to go back to the drawing board and strengthen your mobilization from the grass root to the top. Time is now “.

The senator wants the bills fine tuned to expunge mundane issues preparatory for representation saying “ If we desire development, we need to encourage and empower women as partners in the voyage”.

The former Enugu State governor said “it is time for the society to rise up against barriers militating against women’s advancement in the country”.

He listed some of the barriers against women to include; abysmal maternal mortality, horrendous child mortality , female genital mutilation, child trafficking, rape, poor girl child education and early marriages.

The senator also identified attendant obstetrical accidents, educational institutions abuse, workplace harassment, unequal pay for equal work, social denigration and political exclusion as ills against women in Nigeria .

He promised to continue the advocacy for women liberation and advancement till the harmful cultural practices against them are actualized.

In the 8th Senate under Senator Bukola Saraki, similar proposal; “ Gender Equality Bill” to give women equal opportunities like their make counterparts sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi was also rejected.