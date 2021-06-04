Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would not allow political distractors to bring President Muhammadu Buhari and his government based on social media comments and artificial security situation in the country.

The party made this remark Thursday in Abuja while reviewing the exploits of the APC-led government in the last six years.

Its national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, who made the disclosure

during a media briefing where the minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, was present stated that opposition parties were hyping the security situation in the country as a ploy to bring out the APC-led government.

He stated further at the event organised by the APC Professional Forum that the last #endSARS protest further contributed to the raging insecurity in the land, appealing to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to get back the spirit of effective policing.

“For example, in the social media, a lot of educated young people were misled to believe that SARS was an evil organization inside the police and today we are having pockets of insecurity everywhere because the effects of SARS has really weakened the morale of the Police.

“There are some bad eggs in the Police but we must also understand that the police has a system within its organization, to try and dismiss and convict any misbehaved Police officer just as we have in the Army and the Navy,” he said.