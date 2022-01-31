A Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Isaac Babatunde Ositelu, has admonished Nigerians not to lose hope in the transformation of the country to a greater Republic.

Speaking against the backdrop of the current economic doldrums, pervasive insecurity, religious strife and political upheavals, he assured that Nigeria will surely evolve out of the ashes of the current travails ravaging the nation and its citizens.

Ositelu, a Project Manager/Businessman, urged Nigerians to put behind them the disappointments of their recent political experiences and get prepared for the transition in 2023.

He said that the citizens themselves have pivotal roles to play in getting Nigeria back on track as a nation to earn global respect and honour.

Ositelu said that the citizens must be actively involved in the decision making processes by registering and obtaining their Permanent Voter Card (PVC), protect it jealously and ensured that their future is not mortgaged through fraudulent disenfranchisement by politicians who will offer peanuts in exchange for their PVC for electoral frauds.

The astute political tactician called on the Youths and Women to take their pride of place in the political terrain by making their numbers count.

