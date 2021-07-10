For serial entrepreneur, Daniel Adedeji Olaniyi better known as Lordmansamusa, running a successful one man business in Nigeria is always as difficult as it gets.

The USA based father of two who has series of businesses in Nigeria and his base sheds light on how he copes managing them all.

He says, “through vision for success and help of everybody involved with my companies, we keep on growing and making huge success. I also run an Agricultural business in Ibadan, but based in the USA, however, we don’t really have any major challenge.

Nothing really because the world is really a small space these days! Thanks to technology.”

Lordmansamusa also has a furniture business that is domiciled in the United States of America but whose customer base is in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. Again, he avowed that distance posed no problem in the marketing and servicing of his customers across the Atlantic.

He said: “I mostly do drop-shipping with my furniture business, so most of the works revolve around finding customers and the factories deliver whatever they order to their doorstep.

And so far, the patronage has been great.”

Advising young entrepreneurs still trying to find their feet, Lordmansamusa urged them not to give up.

“Stand on your feet, wake up everyday to look for information that will help you make sound decisions about your business. Don’t make excuses, make improvements. The best business advice, I have received is ‘Don’t spend what you don’t have’. This helped me a lot.”