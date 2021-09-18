Organised Private Sector (OPS) in Nigeria has appealed to federal government and state governments against making the sector scapegoats over the payment and collection of Value Added Tax (VAT).

The president of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) who also is the chairman of OPS in the country, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, expressed the concern of the sector during a press conference held in NECA headquarters in Lagos, saying the OPS could be made a scapegoat unless there is clear-cut interpretation to, “maintain statuesque” ruling by a law court on the issue.

According to him, the appeal became imperative based on the tussle between federal and state governments over collection of VAT.

Adeniyi noted that the sector that has been suffering from an unfair and harsh business environment should not be made to carry additional burden as failure of members of the sector to pay as at 21st of the month could lead to penalty from the constituted authority.

He called on both federal and state governments to resolve the issue by harmonising their differences on Value Added Tax (VAT) collection in order to save OPS from falling victim.

“As the umbrella bodies representing the interests of organized businesses in Nigeria, we are seriously concerned at the consequences of the on-going controversy. While organized businesses have remained law-abiding, fulfilling their tax obligations to both the federal and state government, it would be an aberration to punish businesses or make them suffer from the proverbial “two elephants fighting”.