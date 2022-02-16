Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has advised political leaders not to negotiate the unity of the country for anything.

Babangida gave the piece of advice yesterday when he received a presidential aspirant, Prince Adewole Adebayo, who paid him a consultation visit at his Minna hilltop residence.

Adebayo, the founder of Kaftan Television, told newsmen after the meeting that the former president advised him not to negotiate the unity of the country.

The aspirant under Third Force said he was in Minna to seek the support, blessings, prayers and advice of Babangida on his quest to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Adebayo said the former president stressed the need to make each election in Nigeria better than any of the previous to deepen the country’s democracy for a glorious future.

He said, “Former President Babangida believed that we should not negotiate the unity of this country irrespective of the challenges we are facing. He also advised me that if I must succeed as the president of Nigeria, I must practice a mini-Nigeria every time, even in my house.

“He said that even in your domestic affairs, when someone looks around he must see a mini-Nigeria setting there. He added that even in your thinking, when you are alone, you must think holistically, not a sector of it. That you must take advice from all parts of the country,” Adebayo said.

