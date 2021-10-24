The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged his Delta Central constituents not to pay for electricity transformers installed in their communities by the Federal Government through his intervention.

According to the Delta Central lawmaker, the warning became necessary as some fraudsters were already swindling unsuspecting constituents to pay for transformers in their areas, dropping his name.

A press statement signed by Omo-Agege’s media adviser, Yomi Odunuga, on Sunday, cautioned those engaged in the fraudulent act to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law.

“It has come to the attention of the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate, His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, that some persons are compelling or tricking his constituents across some communities to pay various sums of monies or levies for electricity transformers installed in these communities by the Federal Government as a result of the purposeful intervention of the DSP. This is wrong, fraudulent, and totally unacceptable.

“Therefore, we implore our people not to pay any money whatsoever to anybody in respect of these transformers installed for their benefit. Your DSP understands that you need electricity for your homes and business hence his continuing strong intervention in this regard. Every transformer is installed at no cost to our people. They are free.

“We also strongly advise whoever that may be involved in any fraudulent scheme to extort monies from our people in relation to the transformers to stop forthwith. The DSP’s Office will not sit idly by and watch our people being fleeced of their hard-earned resources. Strong measures will be taken under the law to ensure that our people freely enjoy the DSP’s initiative to light up our communities without illegal burdens such as reported financial extortion,” the statement stated.