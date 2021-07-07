The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has called on the members of the National Assembly not to play politics with the electoral act amendment bill.

In a statement issued by the national chairman of the party, Falalu Bello, the PRP said it is sad and seriously concerned that the National Assembly is poised to squander yet another opportunity for bringing remarkable improvement to Nigeria’s electoral legal framework.

PRP, while reacting to the non-inclusion of electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Bill, 2021, said all patriotic citizens of Nigeria interested in deepening democracy should make efforts that the national assembly should ensure it strengthens the electoral laws in the country.

“Every Nigerian is interested in bringing about good democratic governance in our father land needs to rise with one voice and demand that the National Assembly refocuses the current electoral reform process towards ensuring electoral integrity.

“For about a decade, since 2010, no serious amendments have been made to the Nigerian Electoral law, the Electoral Act 2010.”