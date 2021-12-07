A group, Niger Delta Youth Council has appealed to Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri not to politicise the Nembe oil spill.

The group, in a statement signed by its leader, Comrade H. Bassey, described Diri’s recent statement on the spill as unfortunate.

He said that it was clear to all observers of events in Bayelsa State that the governor has failed in all ramifications. He added that knowing that the day of reckoning is coming, Governor Diri was ready to hold on to anything and make a political tool around the issue.

“Such was what he intended to achieve with his statement on the Nembe oil spill.

“The statement was diversionary and we, therefore, call on him to face governance and deliver democracy dividends to the people of his state.

“Governor Diri should stop undermining ongoing remedial efforts. He should not discourage those handling the matter with his unjustified statements,” he said.