By JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH, EMAMEH GABRIEL |

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma has warned critics to stop politicising the ongoing military operation in Orlu local government area of the state.

He spoke to State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa.

He explained that the government has a duty to protect all citizens.

“So we discovered that the people had serious firing power. And that, of course, Nigeria, is a federation, Imo State is a federating unit, and all over the world, you have provincial police, you have federal police. So there was a need for me to report situation and that I did and we were supported to deal with the situation.

“It is not about crushing anybody and those that came didn’t do any crushing. Those that came through their intelligence identified where these people were and I can tell you, all the people arrested, all the rifles recovered are intact, the people are under interrogation, not even one, not even one soldier, or one of those militants died in the process.

“I must commend DCP Abba Kyari for a brilliant job he did. So let anybody politicize it. But I have a responsibility to protect the lives of my people,” he said.

Uzodimma said he informed President Buhari that they were already making progress adding “of course, you know, President is a verypeaceful man. The federal government maybe negotiating with the Boko Haram, that God knows if I have the opportunity to see any man who is taking lives, I will confront the person head on. That is why we are government.”

The governor also dismissed insinuations that he has personal issues with his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha .

On alleged plot to assassinate the former governor, Okorocha, he said:

“Who will assassinate him? I don’t know about any attempt to assassinate Okorocha,” he said.