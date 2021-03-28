ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials have warned Americans not to relax in the fight against COVID-19, despite a record daily number of vaccine doses being administered to the population.

At a briefing weekend, the White House’s COVID-19 response co-ordinator Jeff Zients said that 71 per cent of individuals, 65 and older had received at least one vaccination dose and that by mid-April about half of states will have opened up eligibility to all adults.

“We will need to continue to build on this progress to meet our new goal of 200 million shots in the first 100 days,” Zients said, referring to the first 100 days of the Biden administration.

“Thanks to the resources of the American Rescue Plan we have the resources to scale-up activity, fully implement the strategy and put the pandemic behind us.”

But Zients cautioned that the fight wasn’t over.

“It’s clear there is a case for optimism. But there is not a case for relaxation. This is not the time to let down our guard,” he said. “We need to follow the public health guidance: wear a mask, socially distance and get a vaccine when it’s your turn.”