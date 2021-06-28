Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, and a former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Sunday Karimi, have urged Christians to pray and support leaders to make a better Nigeria.

They made the call during the 37th Annual Service of Songs, by 3rd ECWA Church Egbe, Kogi State.

Fanwo, who is an Evangelist, said it was high time Christians move away from lamentation to taking “concrete actions that can make the society a better place for all”.

“Christians should stop lamenting. It is time we took concrete actions that will help make our society better. The church must be involved in prayers and supporting leaders to make life better.

“We need to pray for our leaders and also serve as a moral compass to build a generation that will fear God and desist from criminality. The church must make her voice heard and known against the ills bedeviling our nation today. Government alone cannot solve all problems,” Fanwo said.

He thanked the church for praying for the administrations of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of Governor Yahaya Bello, saying all Kogites must begin to look at 2023 as the year God will do something for Nigeria through the State.

On his part, Karimi noted with concern the unabated gory tales of killings, kidnappings and banditry around the country, the economic downturn resulting in government’s inability to meet its core obligations to workers and the people.

The two-time federal lawmaker said the situation did not start now and was not insurmountable with prayers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called for parental guidance to children of today as young people involved in crime and banditry are someone’s children.

“Rather than heap the blames on the current leadership and raining curses, he pleaded for prayers for the leadership of Nigeria and Kogi State so that God will grand people in position of authority the wisdom to steer the ship of state out of the current quagmire,” Karimi stated.

https://leadership.ng/adeyanju-lied-over-facebook-post-on-ffk-fanwo-2/