By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has warned Nigerians against sale of their National Identity Number, noting that it is illegal and could lead to prosecution if misused.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement explained that some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the excercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee. The buyers of the numbers are also trading with them to persons whose motives are anything but noble.

Part of the statement read that “As Nigerians struggle to acquire the National Identity Number, NIN, from offices of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, across the country, it has come to the knowledge of the EFCC, that some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the excercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee.

“The buyers of the numbers are also trading with them to persons whose motives are anything but noble.

” The EFCC wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not only illegal to sell their NIN, they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.

” In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes.”

The EFCC further warned members of the public against selling their NIN and to report anyone seeking to buy their NIN, to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agencies.