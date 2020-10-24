RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Cross River state governor, Sir Ben Ayade has directed security agents mobilized to different locations in Calabar not to shoot at crowds that broke into some warehouses to take foodstuff meant for distribution as palliatives.

Ayade gave the directives shortly after some angry youths broke into state Government food ware houses at different locations and carted away several food items (palliatives) including bags of rice, beans, beans, palm oil and others.

Ayade’s Chief press Secretary and Senior Special Adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, who spoke on behalf of the state governor stated that the food stuff carted away was meant for distribution adding that it was unfortunate that youths broke into the warehouses to take the foodstuffs.

The governor stated that the foodstuff were taken delivery of about two weeks ago with distribution ongoing, especially in the rural areas.

“The governor is sad at the ugly turn of events following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state”, Ita maintained.

While urging security agents to apply the utmost restrain in trying to enforce peace, they should do so without shooting at any one.

The State Governor appealed to everyone to give peace a chance as government works hard to meet the demands of the young people.