BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and Abuja has expressed great shock over what it described as attempts to further divide the nation by the Presidency, the leadership of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and other individuals and groups aimed at “twisting the crux of the homily Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah gave at Christmas.”

CAN Northern States in a statement issued and signed by its vice chairman, Reverend John Joseph Hayab that “Of grave misgiving is the baseless claim in a statement signed by the President of MURIC, Prof Ishaq Akintola, that Bishop Kukah had “referred to Islam as a violent religion” and “calls for a coup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, “That such a statement comes from Prof Akintola is not only laughable but misleading and tissue of lies.

Records show MURIC’s leadership is often careless with assertions and many times acting as if it was a political platform instead of a religious one”.

CAN 19 northern states and Abuja, therefore, condemned in its entirety what it termed the misleading and inciting statements of MURIC and its likes and called on the international community as well as the local community to particularly counsel Prof Akintola of MURIC to learn to walk the path of honour and not be a merchant of crisis.

“Reading through Bishop Kukah’s ‘A Nation In Search of Vindication’ CAN is unable to find any expression suggesting an affront to Islam or a call for a coup. Sadly, MURIC aims to incite citizens against one another along the lines of faith instead of denouncing the insecurity witnessed across the country which is the point of Bishop Kukah’s message. From the east to the south, west and all over the north, travelling has become a nightmare while hapless people are dragged from their homes for ransom,” CAN said.