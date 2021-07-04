The Vice Chancellor of HIPDET University British American business schools, Professor Paul Goodwin has urged Nigerians not to hide under umbrella of religion to destroy the nation adding that we do not have any other country apart from Nigeria.

Goodwin gave the advice yesterday, during the order of proceedings Joint Matriculation, Honorary doctorate degree and research professorial investitures,in Abuja yesterday, said “We are here to established an important order to educate Nigerians on the needs to demonstrate totality, vehemence in denouncing and renouncing religion intolerance.

According to him, “We were all born to see religion and hear about it and one day, we would all die and leave religion behind. Therefore, we should not use religion as an instrument to destroy our nation. We have no other nation than Nigerian.

“If the silver cord that joined Nigerians is loose today, the children of Nigeria would go about the street as refugees mourning and I want to assured you that those that are still dreaming and drumming that they would be war in Nigeria,there would be nothing like war in Nigeria.

“Muslim, Christian, Traditional worshipers, irrespectives of our tribes,we are all Nigeria and we must joined hands together with the president Muhammadu Buhari to build a nation where loves Peace Justice shall reign.”

Speaking on the award, he said the essence of this award is to dispensed honour to those honour belongs,if you do not honour performing leader,it would dampen their moral and weaken their aims and objectives, therefore it is very imperatives to dispense honour to them.

One of the awardee, Zakari A. Idoko who dedicated how Honoray doctorate award to Almighty God and his wife encourage other institution to honour those who deserves the honour because every citizens of this country