The Vice Chancellor of Higher Institute For professional Development And Training (HIPDET) University British American business schools, Professor Paul Goodwin has urged Nigerians not to hide under umbrella of religion to destroy the country.

The vice chancellor gave the advice, during the order of proceedings for 2021 matriculation, honorary doctorate and professors/research professorial investitures, organized by the institution in partnership with British American Business School, amongst others.

He said, “We are here to establish an important order to educate Nigerians on the needs to demonstrate totality and vehemence in denouncing and renouncing religion intolerance.

“We were all born to see religion and hear about it and one day we would all die and leave religion behind. Therefore, we should not use religion as an instrument to destroy our nation we have no other nation than Nigerian.

“Muslim, Christian, Traditional worshipers irrespective of our tribes, we are all Nigerians and we must joined hands together with President Muhammadu Buhari to build a nation where love, Peace and Justice shall reign,” he added.