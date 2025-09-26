Players in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have been commended for their clean bill of health following random tests conducted by the National Anti-Doping Committee (NADC) of Nigeria.

Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, the NPFL Chairman, welcomed the release of the test results, which were communicated to the league in a letter from the NADC. The agency also indicated plans to continue drug testing in the upcoming season and sought the league’s support.

“I am very satisfied with the outcome of the tests on our players carried out by the NADC, and I want to commend our players for staying clean,” Elegbeleye remarked in response to the letter.

In the correspondence sent to the NPFL, Odo Raphael Okafor, Deputy Director/Head of Drug Testing, noted that the tests were conducted to maintain the integrity of football and enhance the reputation of the NPFL.

“As you are aware, the NADC, in its efforts to keep the sport of football clean and uphold integrity in the league, initiated drug testing with the 2023/2024 league season. Out of the 32 urine samples tested during randomly selected match fixtures, all results were negative.

This indicates that none of the randomly selected players are using substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). This is commendable,” Okafor stated in the letter.

The doping agency informed the NPFL that random testing of players would resume at selected league matches for the 2025/26 season. “In line with the NADC’s ongoing commitment to maintaining fair play, integrity, and protecting the health of our sportsmen and women, we plan to conduct drug testing at randomly selected matches in the 2025/2026 league season,” the NADC stated.

During the current season, the NADC plans to carry out 16 tests across four randomly selected match fixtures and has sought the NPFL’s support for the successful completion of this task.

Elegbeleye assured the agency of support for their activities in the new season, stating that the NPFL would provide total backing to ensure another successful round of testing.