The House of Representatives committee on sports has lauded the commitment of the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, to get Nigeria off the category A of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) doping risk to the sport list.

The committee gave the commendation after carefully listening to the minister on the efforts being made to remove Nigeria from ‘Article 15’ high doping risk list of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules following the suspension of 10 Nigerian athletes from participating at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The minister who appeared before Honourable Olumide Osoba-led House Committee on Sports, said the Sports Ministry under his watch has been busy since after the Olympics, working hard to remove Nigeria from the category A of doping risk.

Minister said the committee set up to investigate the circumstances leading to the suspension of 10 Nigerian athletes has submitted their report, while Professor Ken Anugweje-led committee on medical and anti-doping have been mandated to get Nigeria off the Category A doping risk list as quickly as possible.

He added that the leadership of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) endorsed by the World Athletics body (WA) is equaling working hard to sure that all contacts and communication lines that will keep everybody in the look, connected, awareness to the athletes, training are being line up to keep everybody on the same page and aware to their responsibilities.

The House Committee on Sports chairman, Hon. Olumide Osoba, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports after the meeting, blamed the infighting and fictionalization of the AFN for the mishap at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He advocated for a synergy between the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Federation of Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Anti-Doping Committee (NADC) to forestall further breakdown of communication that would result in suspension of Nigeria’s athletes for international competition.

“Everybody now knows what transpired, the article 15, we were in category B before and we were moved to category A and there was loss in communication between AFN and other agencies involved, that was what caused the mishap in Tokyo.

“Things went wrong, but going forward, those agencies need to work together. There was a breakdown in communication and that didn’t augur well for Nigeria.

What caused the breakdown in communication was the infighting and factionalisation of AFN. But now that we have just one AFN things would be done properly. We would continue to oversighting them and make sure such incidents don’t happen again,” Osoba said.