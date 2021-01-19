Blessing Bature-Akpakpan |

In order to get ride of endless problem of multiple taxation, the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has announced the delegation of the task of revenue collections with regards to outdoor advertisements and signage within the Council to FCT Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS).

Abuja Municipal Area Council(AMAC) and Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage(DOAS) has signed new agreement to end the lingering conflict over who collect taxes, levies, permits on outdoor advertisement and signage system in the FCT.

According to the Council followed an amicable agreement reached between DOAS and AMAC on the regulation of outdoor advertisement and signage system in the Council, thereby resolving the lingering conflict on the issue.

In a joint press conference on Monday, AMAC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Candido said the resolution to sign the new pact was necessary to adress the lingering conflict on who has the legal rights or otherwise to collect advertisement and signage permits, taxes and levies including mobile 1st and 3rd party advertisements and signage within the jurisdiction of AMAC in the FCT, describing the development as historic, as it would help harmonize collections, and ensure seamless tax collections in the Council.

Candido said subsequently, all issues surrounding the matter have been laid to rest and all collections regarding outdoor advertisements and signage including mobile, first and third party Advertisements be made to DOAS, adding After due consultations by relevant stakeholders and in recognition of subsisting agreements and associated bylaws, the two institutions have resolved that henceforth, all collections with regards to outdoor advertisements and signage be carried by DOAS on behalf of AMAC.

“Whereas section 7 and the fourth schedule of the 1999 Constitution, taxes and levies vested the powers on Local Government Areas or Area Councils as in the case of FCT to collect advertisement permit, taxes and levies.

“As a responsive and responsible government, the Council accepts that it is in the best interest of the of both parties and most especially the residents of AMAC in FCT , to delegate this task to DOAS in order to harmonize collections, and ensure seamless tax collections in the Council.

Recall that the hitherto to now, the conflict between DOAS and Abuja Municipal Area Council on collection of revenue as it concerns Signage and mobile advertisements in AMAC has been lingering since the creation of DOAS by FCT Administration in 2012.

Responding, Director of DOAS, Babagana Adams who described the development as a landmark stride, assured that the Department will not fail the council but ensure they deliver to it mandate adding that Department has a target of three billion naira to deliver in 2021.