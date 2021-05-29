There are palpable doubts within the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the feasibility of the proposed national convention scheduled for next month.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that before the national convention, ward and state congress elections would have to be conducted, processes that have yet to commence.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari had on December 8, 2020, granted a six-month tenure extension to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

The committee was to within the period conduct a membership registration/revalidation, reconcile aggrieved members, conduct ward, local government and state congresses and a national convention to elect new national party leaders. Some of these have yet to be completed and others are yet to take commence.

Issues arising from the exercises would have to be resolved before the national convention. All these have not been done.

A top-ranking member of the party who spoke on condition of anonymity said party leaders at various levels were mulling the idea of a possible postponement, which would be formally communicated soon.

The source said, “It’s not possible to hold the convention in June as was earlier envisaged. You see, with all the religious festivities that came up, some of these processes could not hold because we have to observe them.

“After all of that, you have ward, local government and state congresses to elect delegates for the convention.

“Let’s not deceive ourselves, congresses at the ward and state levels are not a joke. Appeal committees will be set up to review cases which definitely will come up. These will have to be thrashed out before the national convention. You will agree with me, the mismanagement of the process by the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee in 2018 is responsible for the crisis the party has been trying to manage ever since.

But despite daunting challenges and red flags indicating the convention may not hold in June, the party has said the deadline is still feasible.

The National Caretaker Committee of the party made the declaration during the week.

It also noted that the party’s national leaders of the party, including President Muhammadu Buhari, governors elected on the party’s platform, National Assembly leaders, etc will determine whether the party’s national convention will hold in June or another time.

Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party,

Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this newsmen at the party’s national secretariat after an emergency meeting of the committee Monday in Abuja.

He dismissed the possibility of any crisis in the party in the event the Convention is not held.

He stated: “I want to assure that there will be no crisis in our party in June. Convention can be done in June and congresses can start and end in June but it all depends on what the leaders of this party agreed upon.

“This committee is honest and we have never lied to Nigerians. We can always fight and resolve at family level.

“We have lots of problems in the country, not only the national congress of the party. We have serious security issues like the agitations going on the zones.

“We are very conscious of Nigeria as a country not only the Congresses. We are mindful that our party must be strong. We just welcome the governor of Cross River State and assuming it is Congress, how would we have accommodated him. Be rest assured that the overall interest is paramount to us.”