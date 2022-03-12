DoviLearn, an e-learning platform delivering microlearning professional online courses for self-paced study has won the 2021-2022 Oasis Innovation Challenge (OIC).

In this edition, DoviLearn defeated 21 other contenders to take home the sum of one million naira in first prize, while REGXTA, a team whose innovation is in the category of FinTech came second to win the sum of five hundred thousand naira.

The third prize was won by GBALE.NG, a team that also innovate in the category of FinTech to get the sun of two hundred and fifty thousand naira.

The Oasis Innovation Challenge (OIC)is a Hackathon event aimed at identifying, rewarding and partnering with remarkable Nigerians talent and startups who have an innovative technology-driven solution from a pre-defined set of categories.

Announcing the winners during the grand finale yesterday in Abuja, chairman of OIC, Maduka Emelife said three other consolation prizes of fifty thousand naira each want for the 4, 5, and 6th place positions.

While of the seventeen participants who met the requirements of full submission of their innovation was also rewarded with the sum of twenty thousand naira each.

“A total of 44 teams entered the competition, which but only 21 met the full submission requirements, which allow them to be to be evaluated by OIC judges, compromising of a team of experienced profession tech innovators, investors, and practitioners,” he said .

The team of this year competition which focus on, “Paradigm shift-Developing Cutting-edge Solution for the New Normal” drew entrants from eight tech solution and innovation categories across Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Artificial Intelligence (Al), Internet of Things (IoT), Digital Transformation. Disaster & Emergency Management, Education/Learning, FinTech, and Health Care.

