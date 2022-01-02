The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has said that the report of the post-mortem conducted on late Sylvester Oromoni Jr, who was a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, has not indicted anyone.

He added that the corpse has been brought back to Lagos for fresh autopsy.

Oromoni allegedly ddied from injuries sustained in an attack by five senior students of the school for refusing to join their cult.

But an autopsy conducted by consultant pathologist, Dr. Clement Vhriterhire, at the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State, concluded that Oromoni died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.”

It was gathered that the student’s corpse had been conveyed to Lagos and a fresh autopsy has been ordered by the police.

Following a court order granting the accused students bail in the sum of N1million each, CP Odumosu said the housemaster and others had been released on bail.

According to the CP, “The corpse was brought from Delta to Lagos. The post-mortem was carried out in Lagos. The result is out. As of now, it has not brought out the issue of murder on anybody (sic).

”Toxicology is still to be carried out, which is the final one. The interim one has not. Based on that, the court order we got has elapsed and we have released the housemaster and others on bail as of yesterday (Thursday) because they have not been indicted of murder. It is only murder cases that are not subject to bail.

“Since the medical report has not indicted them so far, I think there is a need for them to have their freedom because bail is not the end of the case.”

Oromoni’s father, Sylvester Oromoni Sr, had said it was strange that the police while still awaiting the toxicology report, could go ahead to declare that murder had not been established.

“We knew this would happen and that was why we called on the Inspector-General of Police to take over. We have our own autopsy report from Warri. The report was handed over to the police in Delta and we are relying on it,” he said.