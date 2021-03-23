On the 21st of March every year, the international community remembers children afflicted by Down’s syndrome. It is a condition in which a child is born with an extra 21st chromosome. This is a health condition also known as trisomy 21, a genetic disorder caused by the presence of all or part of a third copy of chromosome 21. It is usually associated with physical growth delays, mild to moderate intellectual disability, and characteristic facial features.

The average Intelligent Quotient (IQ) of a young adult with Down’s syndrome is 50, equivalent to the mental ability of an eight- or nine-year-old child, but this can vary widely. Most children with Down’s syndrome have mild to moderate cognitive impairment. Language is delayed, and both short and long-term memory is affected.

So, the world on this day, takes out time to draw attention to these children with special needs. 21st day of March (the 3rd month of the year) was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down’s syndrome.

World Syndrome Day is also a day to create awareness about this health condition that has continued to impede the normal development of children so afflicted. It varies in severity among individuals, causing lifelong intellectual disability and developmental delays. It is the most common genetic chromosomal disorder and cause of learning disabilities in children. It also commonly causes other medical abnormalities, including heart and gastrointestinal disorders.

Sadly, in the opinion of this newspaper, the awareness about the disease in Nigeria is still abysmally low as some attribute the cause of Down’s syndrome to ancestral curses, witchcraft or such order primordial explanations for what is essential a health condition that requires special care. Relying on those cultural and pseudo- religious attachments, patients are viewed as taboos. With that unfortunate label, they are exposed to increased risk of abuse, neglect, sometimes death because of poverty, stigma and ignorance. In some cases, the children are taken to prayer houses for help and this compound their woes.

Often, it takes events like World Down’s Syndrome Day to get parents and other relations of children with this health condition to understand that, Down’s syndrome children, like every other special needs children, deserve all the care and support they can get to achieve their full potential.

However, it is sad to observe that apart from Lagos, Abuja and some major states, most states in the country lack schools to cater for children with Down’s syndrome and other special peculiar health conditions. Even in the major cities where the schools are available, they are expensive and out of reach of the average Nigerian family.

nformation available indicate that the average monthly out-of-pocket medical costs for children with the disease is about $80 or more compared to other children. That adds up to about $18,000 over the first 18 years of life.

It is gratifying to note that there is hope for children with Down’s syndrome as there are therapies to facilitate growth and development through early intervention programs like oral motor activities, fine and grow motor skill development and language communication skills.

From the foregoing, we call on the federal and state government to make inclusion learning compulsory in all schools. All public schools should also be able to cater for children with special needs. We also encourage state governments to create, at least, one centre for special needs children in their states where people can get therapies for free or at a very subsidized rate.

Even more importantly, in our opinion, is the urgency of creating more awareness about the ailment so that some parents should stop seeing the condition as a stigma as it has been discovered that with early intervention and therapies, the child can achieve their full potential.

We insist that Down’s syndrome is like any other ailment that if detected early enough and proper care is given to the children, chances are that such patients will live a normal life and develop to be useful to themselves and the society. In most cases, the problem is not the disease but its perception by those around the patients with the disease. If they can be made to disabuse their minds of those outrageous traditional attachments, perhaps the problem of the patient will be half solved. That is the intention of the World Down’s Syndrome Day. It is the expectation of this newspaper that all – governments, agencies, professionals from different fields- should pull their energies and resources together to assuage the pains these children go through for no fault of theirs.