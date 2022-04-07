Two groups, Forum of Former Northern State Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and PDP Democratic Youth Forum have asked the party’s governors to stop attacking the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele over a fathom presidential ambition.

The groups said Emefiele is not in the presidential race yet, therefore the governors should concentrate on the party’s internal problems and how to reposition it. The PDP governors had recently accused the CBN governor of spending billions on his presidential campaign.

At a joint stakeholders’ forum in Abuja, a cross-section of the party’s former state chairmen and youths demanded that the governors of PDP focus on the internal challenges threatening to polarize the party and not dissipate effort on Emefiele who now seems to be their focus.

The coordinator of the Forum of Former Northern State Chairman, Alhaji Adamu D.B. Musa and Umar Yusuf, one of the youth leaders from Nasarawa State called on the governors and PDP NEC to concentrate effort on resolving the zoning issues which is a present existential threat to the party as there is nothing to show that Dr Godwin Emefiele has joined the race saying that a united PDP stands a good chance against any candidate of the APC.

Prince Chibuike Afulike another youth leader from Abia State lampooned the party’s governors for chasing shadows while the internal crisis is brewing in the Party.

He opined that the governors attempting to form a cabal in the party will only end up polarizing the party more than it is now adding that the governors needed to close ranks to give the party a direction.

“Leaving our party’s internal crisis to continue brewing to chase shadows is the best recipe for PDP to lose the next election. Our governors must not be fixated and scared about Emefiele joining the race because even if he is the candidate we cannot compete if our party is this divided”

Alhaji Adamu, who spoke on behalf of the former state chairmen of the party from 19 Northern State questioned “We cannot be spending all our energy on a man who has not even declared to run this election or is the CBN Governor the only candidate our Governors are afraid of to join the race?

Why all this frenzy about Emefiele? What if the man is not running? Or have our governors already given up for the man? Do they not know that the APC analysts can notice this palpable fear and now know that Emefiele could be their best candidate?

APC has over 8 candidate’s already in the race and we are not talking about them but distracting ourselves with a man who has not shown interest apart from the public call on him to run.

He cautioned the governors of the party to ensure the zoning debacle does not tear the party apart and to ensure that PDP is repositioned to appeal to Nigerians in 2023.