BY FESTUS OKOROMADU, Abuja

AND CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

The Department of Petroleum

Resources (DPR) said it generated over

N2 trillion in 2020.

Director/chief executive officer of

DPR, Engr Sarki Auwalu, who made

the disclosure while delivering a

keynote address at the 2021 Oloibiri

Lecture Series and Energy Forum,

organised by the Nigeria Council,

Society of Petroleum Engineers, in

Abuja, said despite the challenges

posed by the COVID-19 pandemic

during the year, the agency exceeded

its revenue target. He promised to

surpass the N2 trillion in the current

year.

Auwalu who addressed participants

virtually, said DPR takes seriously

its mandate to optimise revenues

for government, adding that the

improved earnings in 2020 was as

a result deployment of system and

processes that ensures transparency

and accountability.

“DPR continues to exceed

government’s target by employing

systems and processes that ensure

transparency and accountability

in oil and gas revenue generation,

competition, collection and

reconciliation as well as legacy debt

recovery.

“Despite the numerous challenges

the sector has to deal with last year,

we generated over N2 trillion and we

intend to exceed the figure this year,”

he said.

This is even as the federal

government said it is considering

regulatory forbearance for investors in

the oil and gas sector who are indebted

to banks and are currently facing

challenges due to the impact of the

global pandemic on their businesses