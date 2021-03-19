BY FESTUS OKOROMADU, Abuja
AND CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos
The Department of Petroleum
Resources (DPR) said it generated over
N2 trillion in 2020.
Director/chief executive officer of
DPR, Engr Sarki Auwalu, who made
the disclosure while delivering a
keynote address at the 2021 Oloibiri
Lecture Series and Energy Forum,
organised by the Nigeria Council,
Society of Petroleum Engineers, in
Abuja, said despite the challenges
posed by the COVID-19 pandemic
during the year, the agency exceeded
its revenue target. He promised to
surpass the N2 trillion in the current
year.
Auwalu who addressed participants
virtually, said DPR takes seriously
its mandate to optimise revenues
for government, adding that the
improved earnings in 2020 was as
a result deployment of system and
processes that ensures transparency
and accountability.
“DPR continues to exceed
government’s target by employing
systems and processes that ensure
transparency and accountability
in oil and gas revenue generation,
competition, collection and
reconciliation as well as legacy debt
recovery.
“Despite the numerous challenges
the sector has to deal with last year,
we generated over N2 trillion and we
intend to exceed the figure this year,”
he said.
This is even as the federal
government said it is considering
regulatory forbearance for investors in
the oil and gas sector who are indebted
to banks and are currently facing
challenges due to the impact of the
global pandemic on their businesses