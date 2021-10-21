The federal government has doused apprehension of staff of the three defunct institutions: Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), assuring them that no job will be lost.

Minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva who gave the assurance in Abuja yesterday, also assured National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and other people who have commitments with PEF that all their liabilities will be taken care of by the new organisation.

Chief Sylva gave these assurances when he led a delegation of the ministry and the secretariat of the PIA implementation committee to escort the chief executive officers of the successor companies – the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority – Mr. Gbenga Komolafe and Mr. Farouk Ahmed to their respective offices.

“It is normal that at junctures like these, there are anxieties. That is why I thought I should come personally along with the permanent secretary to assure you that this is a very normal transition.

“The PIA has been passed and the law stipulates that certain actions must be taken that the DPR as it were, be wound down and two successor agencies be inaugurated.”

As you are aware, I personally had to step down as Chairman of NNPC. It’s all because this is what the law says.”

“I want to assure you that the staff of the now defunct DPR have nothing to worry about.

The process is ongoing, as the president also inaugurated the PIA implementation committee, the chief executive officers will join the committee and they will work together to ensure a seamless transition.”

“I assure the staff that anything concerning their welfare will not be compromised. I’m aware that there are some issues with your yearly promotion and I have charged the CEOs to ensure that the process is concluded very expeditiously before the end of this year so that it won’t affect your promotion for next year,” Sylva said.