The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), said that it has strengthened collection of taxes, rents and other royalties to meet its target of remitting N900 billion to the federation account by June this year.

In a presentation by the Director of DPR, Sarki Auwalu, during a stakeholders meeting with the Nigerian Extractive industries Initiative, NEITI in Lagos yesterday, he said the agency remitted N452 billion to the federation account in the first quarter of the year

The Director also disclosed remitting N1.5 trillion to federal government in 2020, an indication that the agency is fully tracking production and collecting revenue for government.

He said the DPR is pushing investment to help meet government’s aspiration of hitting 3 million barrels a day production and 40 billion reserve base.

Anwalu,regretted that put of 7,000 identified assets only about 1,500 are currently producing.

In view of that, he said the agency is about issuing licences to 57 operators that the marginal field bid round recently concluded.

The fields he said are expected to start producing first oil in 2022.

LEADERSHIP reports that the federal government in a patriotic consideration had introduced the marginal field development programme in 1996 to help grow the country’s oil and gas production.

The policy is to enable divestment of dormant discoveries by oil majors and making same available to indigenous operators who are nimble enough to venture into neglected terrains.

The programme has seen Shell, Total, Agip, Chevron and others surrender fields which are then allocated to marginal field operators in bid rounds.

A corollary to the programme is the development of local content in the oil and gas industry, and it is no coincidence that the Nigerian Content Act came into force in 2010, five years after the marginal field initiative was introduced.

Among other things, the Act aims to address over 50 years of capital flight of some $380 million, 2 million job losses and less than 5% in-country value addition in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

The marginal field development programme is a sure platform for the achievement of these ideals, and it is reassuring that Nigeria achieved 30% local content in the oil and gas industry in 2017, and hopes to take this to 70% by 2027.

The aspiration to increase Nigerian content will however, not materialise if the stock of marginal field operators dwindle not just because of the harsh operating environment but because of counter-productive pronouncements and actions by regulators.

In his earlier remark the Executive Secretary of the NEITI, Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, appealed to the agency technical support to enable it execute its mandate of monitoring the activities in the oil and gas industry.