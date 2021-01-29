The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has urged operators of filling stations and gas plants in Adamawa to abide by all safety guidelines to avoid disaster.

Alhaji Sadiq Ibrahim, DPR Operation Controller in the state made the call at a stakeholders meeting on Friday in Yola.

According to him, safety is the number one priority in the business to save life and property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim called for the continued cooperation of members of Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state for effective service delivery.

He said that the aim of the meeting was to rub minds so as to understand each other for a successful business.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Abubakar, the Acting Head of Operations, DPR called on the marketers to upgrade their services as most of DPR’s activities were now online unlike before.

He said that their payment into the Single Treasuring Account was aimed at blocking all leakages.

In his remarks, Alhaji Dahiru Buba, chairman of IPMAN in the state, commended the department for the enlightenment and promised to reach out to members for maximum compliance (NAN)