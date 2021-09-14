The Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi has had a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine months after turning down an AstraZeneca jab over fears that it wasn’t safe.

DR Congo politicians have been reluctant to promote the use of vaccines. Only about 1% of the population has been vaccinated.

In July, President Tshisekedi said he did not want to take the AstraZeneca jab because of concerns about blood clots, but would take another one when it became available.

He added that he had lost relatives to the disease, and vaccines were the best way forward.

DR Congo last week received its first batch of about 250,000 doses of Moderna.

Official data said just over 1,000 people in DR Congo have died as a result of the virus.

The country faces many health challenges including a meningitis outbreak that has killed at least 120 people since July.