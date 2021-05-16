Jeremiah 18:2 – “Arise, and go down to the potter’s house, and there I will cause thee to hear my words.”

The question is: Why couldn’t God talk to Jeremiah where he was?

Why did He ask him to go to a particular location to hear from God?

He is telling you about the power of location.

That is, certain breakthroughs, certain words from God, certain utterances, certain pronouncements are tied to particular locations. To go somewhere else will be a waste of time because it is tied to that location. Please, keep that at the back of your mind.

There is power in location. There is power in what you call “the place”.

The blind man in Mark 8:22-26 was in a town called Bethsaida.

He wanted to be healed. Jesus took him out of that city. It was outside the city the miracle took place. And after he had healed the man, He told him not to go back to that place.

Beloveth, there is power in location. And this is a very serious matter.

Location has a high significance whether to God or to devils.

This is why if the enemy has relocated you, receive divine relocation in the name of Jesus!

Look at my hand now, connected to this joint. If there is a dislocation , it will tell me there is a dislocation at this joint with pain. The pain is a messenger telling you there is a dislocation.

The reason many of us are struggling and sweating where we are is because there is a dislocation. When you are not in the right place, it’s like a bone not in the right place in the body. The place will swell up and be painful. When touched, will make the person shout which is because of the dislocation.

When a life too is dislocated, there will be pain, trouble and you won’t know that it is dislocation. It is possible for a person to uproot himself from where God has planted him.

Anywhere you go and plant yourself away from where God has planted you, it is dislocation and suffering that will start. This is why you should pray,

PRAY:

Father, let me be divinely connected to my God appointed location in the name of Jesus.Your location in life determines your allocation in life. What is going to be allocated to you depends on your location.Everything is not good everywhere. If you are wrongly located, you will be dislocated.

This is a very serious matter and this is what is going to be the focus of our prayers.

You must be where you should be to become the person you should be. There are some people that are supposed to be here now, but the only reason they are not here is because we say “don’t come here with naked dresses”, or “don’t do this or that”.

So, just because of that, they are not where they should be; and it is dislocation.

Your location determines your outcome and your result. This is a very serious matter. What to do and where to be is the mother of who to be. Once you are wrongly located, that is the end. Wrong location is the mother of frustration.

Many of the problems in businesses come from wrong location. The power of location is a very serious matter.

You cannot put a coffin shop inside a supermarket. And you cannot say “I want to start a business” and you don’t care where you put it. So your location determines who you see and who sees you.

So you need to ask yourself a question before we start praying now. The question is “where am I?”

You need to do an honest assessment of your life at the moment. You need to sit down and have a meeting with you.

You need to meet with yourself, and ask “where am I?”From the four passages we have read, there are some messages that God will never pass to the same person until they have changed location.

Some words can never be received from God because the people who are meant to receive the word have not moved to the place designated for that word.

Everywhere is not MFM. MFM is MFM. Jesus said “tarry ye in Jerusalem until ye be endued with power”.

Jerusalem was the forwarding address for the baptism of the Holy Spirit. Why was it the forwarding address? Why didn’t God say to Jeremiah “stay in your house I will talk to you”? Why did He say “Go to the potter’s house”? Why is God crying out “Adam, where are you?” It means this, there are some blessings, some spiritual experiences that are tied to some specific and particular places.

What do you think would have happened to Elijah if when God said “leave this place to Cherith, to Zarephath, that is where I am going to feed you” and if the prophet had said “no sir, I’m not going, I want to remain here, I’m not leaving”, he would have died of hunger; especially since the ravens were even feeding him there.

Things would have gone wrong for Elijah that time because the forwarding address for subsequent miracles had changed and he himself had refused to move.

So, there are some messages, spiritual experiences, blessings, breakthroughs that you have to be in specific locations at specific times to receive them.

I am praying for you this morning that any power that has relocated you from your place of breakthrough, shall be disgraced in the name of Jesus

Any power that wants you to be in the wrong place shall perish in the name of Jesus*

PRAYER POINTS.

1.) My Father I am here, have mercy on me, in the name of Jesus; 2 ) Angels of my breakthroughs, locate me now in the name of Jesus; 3.) Power of satanic diversion, loosen your hold upon my life in the name of Jesus; 4.) Harvest eaters, harvest killers in my life, die in the name of Jesus;

My father, my father, connect me to my divine locations in the name of Jesus; )6. I shall reach where my enemies say I will not reach in the name of Jesus; 7.) Where is the Lord God of Elijah? Catapult me to my next level in the name of Jesus;

Powers assigned to make me miss my way, you are liars, die in the name of Jesus; 9.) Every pot of witchcraft cooking my glory, break in the name of Jesus; 10.) Satanic bankers pursuing my finances, I bury you now in the name of Jesus; 11.) Every Pharaoh pursuing my Moses, die in the Red Sea in the name of Jesus;

Wicked powers of my household, be disgraced by fire in the name of Jesus; 13. )Any power struggling to redesign my destiny you are a liar, die in the name of Jesus; 14.) Power to discover myself, fall upon me now in the name of Jesus; Every wind of infirmity, vanish by fire in the name of Jesus;

Evil marks assigned to torment me, backfire in the name of Jesus; Foundational captivity assigned to stop me, you are a liar, die in the name of Jesus; 18.) Every power waging war against my testimony, I bury you now in the name of Jesus;

Every fountain of poverty of my father’s house, die in the name of Jesus; Serpents and scorpions working against my destiny, die in the name of Jesus; 21.) Foundation of wickedness in my family, die in the name of Jesus;

22.) Magnet of bad luck, I am not your candidate, die in the name of Jesus;

(Insert what you want: career, family, destiny) I separate my career from every witchcraft program in the name of Jesus; 24.) Powers contesting for my breakthroughs, scatter in the name of Jesus; 25.) Opportunity killers, what are you waiting for? Die in the name of Jesus; 26.) Dark powers flying against me, fall down and die in the name of Jesus;

(Lay your right hand on your head) Any evil load placed on my head in the sleep, backfire in the name of Jesus; 28.) Any power attacking my star, you are a liar, die in the name of Jesus;

29.) Demonic mirrors monitoring my life, what do you think you are doing? break in the name of Jesus;

30.) Plantations of darkness in my house, die in the name of Jesus;

31.) Every power opposing my laughter, scatter in the name of Jesus;