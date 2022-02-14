The term “spare tyre,” in reference to Deputy Governors in Nigeria, was first used by a one-time Governor of Anambra state, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, almost two decades ago. Although considered derogatory, many agree with his analogy as Deputy Governors are often relegated to “yes men”, where commissioners, powerful aides, influential friends and family members ride roughshod over them.

However, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, the Deputy Governor said that the term is not applicable to Kaduna state. In an interview with a national daily, the medical doctor, reiterated that Governor Nasir El-Rufai ‘’sees me as a partner and he demonstrates that fact. In Kaduna state, under El-Rufai, no Deputy Governor has been treated as a spare tyre.”

Truly, on occasions when the governor steps out of the country, Dr Balarabe steps in and keeps the affairs of the state running smoothly, with the same zeal and determination as El-Rufai. She has represented Kaduna state at APC Governors’ Forum meetings, hosted several Northern Governors’ Forum meetings, and quite often the only woman in the room.

As Deputy Governor, she also currently supervises MDAs, chairs committees and heads Boards and till 2021, Dr Balarabe was the chair of two out of the five Policy Councils of Kaduna State Government.

Specifically, the Infrastructural Development Council which she presently chairs, coordinates the 27 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) which are responsible for project implementation. Some of them include the Ministry for Public Works, Kaduna Roads Agency (KADRA), Kaduna Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) Kaduna Markets, Ministry of Housing, Kaduna State Facilities Management Agency (KADFAMA), and Kaduna Power Supply Company (KAPSCO).

Given the centrality of the Infrastructure Council to project implementation, it was not surprising when Dr. Balarabe, was made the chair of the Presidential State Visit Task Force in preparation for His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kaduna state, where he commissioned several projects in the capital city, Zaria and Kafanchan towns, under the state’s Urban Renewal Programme.

Leading up to the president’s visit, several weeks of meetings were held at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House but Dr Balarabe also went beyond holding meetings, to visit several project sites, to ensure that the historic visit was a success.

Indeed, her vintage position as the number two citizen of Kaduna state, as well as the chair of the Infrastructure Council, have given the Deputy Governor a ring side view of all the projects in Kaduna state. First, Dr Balarabe is the Deputy Chair of the State Executive Council where all projects, policies and programmes are debated and approved. Second, the Infrastructure Council which she chairs, is the monitoring and evaluating Policy Council which oversees the day-to-day activities of the supervisory ministry, contractors and consultants. Besides, Dr Balarabe is not one who relies on just progress reports but goes to sites to see things for herself. Indeed, she is the real ‘’eyes’’ and ‘’ears’’ of the government in this regard and she seldom relies on third parties.

Significantly, Governor El-Rufai’s visionary conceptualization of the projects and Dr Balarabe’s hands-on supervision received President Muhammadu Buhari’s accolades during the state visit from January 20 to 21 . The president was elated by the scope, high quality and the quantum of the projects that he commissioned. Buhari who gave Governor El-Rufai pass mark for all the developmental projects, said that he is writing his history in gold letters. In fact, Buhari said he has spent almost all his life outside public office in Kaduna but ‘’I can hardly find my way to Kaduna due to the development taking place here and the governor has committed himself to change Kaduna for good and has been very successful at that and Nigerians are very appreciative that you are writing your history in gold letters.’’

Similarly, the name of Dr Hadiza Balarabe, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, will be given a generous mention as the foreman who oversaw the biggest infrastructural upgrade in the history of the state.