Former Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Dr. Gimba Ya’u Kumo, has denied any involvement in an alleged misappropriation and diversion of National Housing Fund (NHF) monies.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recently claimed Dr Kumo and two others had misappropriated and diverted monies meant for the NHF.

However, Dr Kumo told journalists on Wednesday that the ICPC failed to follow the right process of investigation before going public about their claims.

The parties were to be invited with required documents and a fair hearing before any accusation or publication is released, he posited.

Dr Kumo said he was not at any time invited or given a fair hearing before the allegations were published.

He said the recent allegations of misappropriation of NHF’s monies and diversion of $65,000 000 is “unimaginable”, stressing that all his corporate engagements were properly approved with documents to prove.

He further noted that he had not at any point been involved in any form of misappropriation, instead he had continue to manage his business since after leaving as the Managing Director of FMBN.

Dr Kumo said his company had empowered younger Nigerians, providing them with opportunities to become frontline enterpreneurs and as a result, helping to boost the nation’s economy.

He advised the perpetrators of the allegations to follow due process.

He promised to give ICPC all necessary cooperation, including providing documents, to prove his innocence.