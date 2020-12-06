By Our Correspondent

The Managing Director, Accolade Communications Limited and Author of “Audacious,” Dr. Luke Okojie has written another book titled “Nigeria @60: 60 Leaders Par Excellence.”

The book which is poised to reawaken a consciousness of selfless service to fatherland in the journey to nationhood, would be unveiled to the public on the 12th December, 2020 at the International Chamber of Commerce of Industry, Lagos.

According to Dr. Okojie who describes the book, says it has a compendium comprising notable Nigerians and others who have shown acute commitment and outright dedication in building and revamping Nigeria since independence till date.

He added that, “there are individuals who have selflessly and sacrificially contributed in their own little way to the growth and development of this country. The growth and development of every sector of the economy has been evidently boosted with their unreserved contributions and yet some of them seemed unnoticed, unrecognized and unrecorded”.

The publisher of Nigerian Role Models and Accolade International Magazine as well as Nigerian @50 explained that it was a Herculean task compiling, accessing and appraising the long list of individuals at his disposals.

“In so doing, a critical evaluation was done and surprisingly, the list remains endless and unexhausted. However, some Nigerians and others have stood out to be counted when the clarion call was made”.

While addressing salient areas in the book, he further reiterated that the book, “Nigeria @60: 60 Leaders Par Excellence,” comprises volumes 1 and 2, that is, each volume consisted of 60 Nigerians and others totaling 120.