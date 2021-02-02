BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM AND AYANDA NGWANE

Nobody is more South African than the ANC member who was born in Henan, a province in central China and naturalise in South Africa. The humanitarian who lived all her life in the country for over 25-year has continued to show her humanitarian and political sides of her life since her appointment as a leading member of the ANC in the country.

She has never done anything contrary to the growth and development of the country. Her lifestyle is a symbol that many have continued to eschewed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Havard who obtained her PhD in computer science at the University of Johannesburg, Master’s degree in electrical engineering from a Chinese university has for the most part, been in the non-profit environment.

She has chaired the South Africa-China Famous Female Business Council as co-president. She also holds a similar position at the Africa Trade & Art Forum.

She has been an active member of the ruling ANC political party since 2004 and her undying love and support for the ruling party, gave her the nickname

‘Chermaine’.

In 2019 Havard topped the ANC MPL list when she comes out at number 130 above some big names in the ruling party which included current Ministers, former ministers and prominent leaders. This positioned her to one day represent ANC in the National Assembly as the Member of Parliament.

In May 2019, Dr. Havard stood for election to the South African National Assembly as 130th on the ANC’s national list. Due to the ANC’s electoral performance, she did not win a seat in parliament. It was later revealed that she was one of 23 MP candidates (Including Malusi Gigaba, Batabile Dlamini, Nomvula Makonyane, Gwede Mntashe, and Vice President David Mabuza) that the ANC’s integrity committee wanted to remove from the party’s lists because of “corruption, management and other acts of misconduct.”

Prior to her appointment to replace Jackson Mthembu in the National Assembly, Havard also served on several Chinese business forums and Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) forums.

She currently serves as co-president of the SA-China Famous Female Business Council and Honourable President of Africa Federation of Chinese Women in Commerce & Industry.

The minister in the presidency has political responsibility for the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation, statistics South Africa, the government communication and information system, the media and also rebrand South Africa.

The ANC Parliamentary Caucus also noted with grave concern the social media storm generated by the routine filling in of a vacancy in its 2019 national candidates list.

Drawing inspiration from the heroic struggles of the people Caucus recalls, when the people of South Africa met on the June 25 and 26, 1955 in Kliptown; united in their diversity at the People’s Congress they represented a crucial historical moment in establishing a new order based on the will of the people that South Africa belongs to all who live in it.

This is where the Freedom Charter emerged. In one of its clauses, the Freedom Charter declared that “All National Groups shall have equal rights and that they shall be protected by law against insults to their race and national pride and that the preaching and practice of national, race or colour discrimination and contempt shall be punishable by law and that all apartheid laws and practices shall be set aside. ”

That famous document adopted in Kliptown more than 65-years ago formed the basis of the country’s constitution whose founding provisions amongst others include human dignity, non – racialism and non – sexism.

It was this commitment to the long held bedrock principle on non – racialism and non – sexism that saw Comrade Xiaomei Harvard elected to our National Assembly as a member of Parliamentary Caucus.

On Xiaomei Havard

Comrade Havard has lived in South Africa since 1994 and subsequently married her partner who is a South African citizen thus qualifying for citizenship as per our domestic laws.

Later she joined the ANC which she has always supported from childhood through the Chinese political structures and has been active in her ANC branch in Johannesburg for more than 15 years.

In May 2019, she stood for elections on an ANC ticket having gone through a National List Process and emerged as candidate 130 on the ANC National List as verified by the Independent Electoral Commission.

Her party, the African National Congress included her name in the national list and her appointment meets Constitutional muster and is allowed. Following the death of five of its members in the National Assembly the ANC replenished its list and together with four other members she was sworn in as a new member of the National Assembly on the 27th January 2021.

It is also important to recall that the South African National Assembly has had Members of Parliament of different origins who had been naturalised in our system who were not South African by birth, including the former Minister of Housing the late Comrade Joe Slovo.

In its own party leadership the ANC has an illustrious list of comrades such as its late President General Chief Albert Luthuli and the late Treasurer – General Thomas Nkobi who led the Movement with distinction.

With her wealth of experience, the appointment of Havard would not only bring greatness to the government and the people of South Africa, but the the African continent at large.