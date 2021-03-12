ADVERTISEMENT

By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Executive Director, Disability Rights Advocacy Centre, (DRAC), Irene Patrick Ogbogu has called on all government agencies to enforce building code using the concept of universal design so that everybody can access every place regardless of their disability.

Ogbogu said this Friday in Abuja that most of the Nigerian institutions are not disability friendly, many people living with disability do not have social life and spiritual lives, social places, hangouts and even churches are not disability friendly and that is why we are doing this advocacy to call on government to ensure that public buildings are accessible, transportation is accessible, market places, shopping malls and others are accessible.

“The commission job is to ensure that the right of people with disability are protected and the disability institution is promoted across board, government needs to ensure that resources the commission need to do this job are allocated to them so that the officers can be able to monitor compliance and discriminatory practices against people with disability and making a move to address those issues.”

And called on everyone to be disability inclusive in their individual projects, “everybody has a responsibility to ensure that as you are building your houses, offices ensure that somebody who is in wheel chair or someone who is blind can come in and navigate their way in and out of that building.”