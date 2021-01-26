By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

Disability Rights Advocacy Centre (DRAC) in collaboration with Ford Foundation has called on relevant stakeholders in transport sector to build synergy aimed to implement access to transportation facilities for Persons With Disabilities (PWD) in Nigeria.

Executive Director of DRAC, Irene Patrick Ogbogu made the call in Abuja during stakeholders’ meeting on access to transportation for person with disabilities.

According to her, the meeting was necessary to engage stakeholders in order to brainstorm on heartfelt recommendations on most critical challenges affecting persons with disabilities while they move from place to another to carry out their legitimate daily tasks with a view to implement them.

While expressing appreciation to the federal government for assenting the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities Act 2019 and the establishment of National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, she said more efforts need to put in place by all stakeholders to promote, sensitise and implement the acts to alleviate bad experiences they face in transport sector.

“For a very long time, there has been incidences of discrimination in the transport sector against persons with disabilities and they have been experiencing different types of challenges in land, air and rail transport. Most of the buildings in public place are not plan for persons with disabilities to access. We know that accessing these transport facilities is a fundamental right for them so this government should review policies and upgrade transport facilities to enable persons with disabilities to have access” she said.

While reacting to the predicament faced by persons with disabilities in accessing transport facilities, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, James Lalu, said the Commission will work closely with DRAC and other stakeholders to implement the pressing needs of persons with disabilities.