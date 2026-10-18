There was drama in Gwashi town, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Sunday after angry youths allegedly attacked the convoy of the state Deputy Governor, Mani Malam Mumini, and prevented him from entering the community.

The deputy governor was in the town to commiserate with residents over a recent bandit attack that claimed the lives of at least nine security operatives and several civilians.

Residents of the community, Lauwali Abubakar and Bawa Suleiman said the youths barricaded the entrance to the town, chanting “Bamayi,” a Hausa word meaning “We don’t want you,” accusing the government of failing to protect them from incessant bandit attacks.

Another resident, Kabiru Garba, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on telephone said the community was angered that no government official visited the area to commiserate with victims in the immediate aftermath of the deadly attack.

“The people are angry. We lost nine security personnel and many innocent citizens. Nobody from government came when we were under attack and mourning our people. Now they are here, we don’t want them,” the resident said.

The situation was said to have escalated, forcing the deputy governor and his security details to take cover for fear that the irate youths could attack them.

Residents said the incident reflected growing frustration over insecurity in Bukkuyum Local Government Area, which has remained one of the worst-hit areas by banditry in Zamfara State.

As of the time of filing this report, the deputy governor and his entourage were reportedly stranded in the community, awaiting reinforcements to facilitate their safe departure.

There was no immediate official statement from the state government on the incident.