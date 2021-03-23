BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

There was a mild drama in the Senate today when Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) tackled his colleague representing Adamawa Central, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani, over the latter’s comment on the size and population of Bayelsa State.

Binani had during her lead debate on a Bill for an Act to provide the legal framework to establish the Federal Medical Centre Mubi in Adamawa State, said Mubi town, with total landmass of 506.4km2, and a population of 759,045 people, borders nine local government areas in the state.

“This together with the population of Mubi North makes it 2,089,540 people (very much higher than Bayelsa State’s eight local government areas, with a population of 1,704,515).

“Nonetheless, this historic town has suffered from government neglect in terms of federal presence especially in the area of tertiary healthcare delivery,” Binani said.

But her line of arguments did not go down well with Senator Dickson, who is the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State.

He faulted Binani’s claim on Bayelsa population, arguing that the size of Bayelsa, the physical landmass and the water bodies, is three times bigger than some states in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dickson said Binani could have make her case without reference to Bayelsa as it was unnecessary.

“In my senatorial senatorial district, it will take me four days to go round. In my local government, Sagbama, it will take me three days to go round.

“I just felt I should rise up to enlighten the sponsor of this Bill (Binani) and by so doing the rest of the country.

“When people talk about population, they should be careful, because if you go deep and ask who conducted the census, who verified, what and what are counted, who are the residents and how justifiable,” Dickson said.

But the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, interjected and cautioned Dickson against inputing improper motives to the debate.

“Apparently, I have to guide this contribution because you have made your point and, given our standing orders, we shouldn’t impute improper motives on the submission by our colleagues.

“The discussion is not on the population of Bayelsa or population census conducted before, we should rather concentrate on the main focus, which is on the establishment of federal medical centre.

“I agree that there are many questions people will like to raise, but I think the essence of this debate is to focus on the general principles and the merits of the Bill,” Lawan said.

But Dickson reiterated his point that “debates and the submissions in this hallowed chamber must be based on justifiable fact, arguing that Binani referred to population figures which were not verifiable.

“I was only rising up to enlighten, without prejudice to the merits or demerits of the Bill, that the premise that she has put forward as a reason or one of the reasons why this Bill should be considered is faulty. That should be expunged, it should not form part of it. That is not factual, it is incorrect,” Dickson insisted.

Again, Lawan cautioned Dickson against reducing the debate to reaction to comments.

“I’m sure that is the way you rounded up and let me also say that when you have an opportunity like this, what you do is, if you feel and convinced that there is an erroneous presentation, you simply bring out the fact, that this is wrong and this is correct.

“We don’t have to come down and reduce the debate to reaction. You were in the House of Representatives before you became a governor, I’m very sure you are very conversant with our process here. We don’t input improper motives to debates or contributions or interventions by our colleagues,” Lawan told Dickson.